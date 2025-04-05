Kochi: Police on Saturday seized a large stock of counterfeit Apple products from mobile shops in the Penta Menaka Shopping Complex here.

During a series of inspections, officers came across a substantial collection of items bearing fake Apple branding. The seized goods are estimated to be worth around ₹4.2 crore.

Kochi Central Police took two individuals into custody in connection with the case, reported Manorama News. The items seized include chargers, batteries, adapters, and mobile cases.

According to the police, counterfeiters were openly misusing the Apple name in the area. In total, officers confiscated 4,975 mobile accessories, all of which closely resembled genuine Apple products in design and packaging.

The raids were conducted in response to a surge in complaints regarding the sale of counterfeit electronic accessories. The fake items were seized from seven different shops within the complex. Police have launched further investigations into the sale and distribution network of the counterfeit goods.