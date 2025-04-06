Kozhikode: A madrasa teacher died and his colleague was severely injured in a bike-KSRTC bus collision around midnight on Saturday at Kunnamangalam. The duo was returning from the Madavoor CM Makham Uroos.

The deceased, Mohammed Jaseel Choondamannil (23), a native of Nellikkunnu near Manjeri in Malappuram, died at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Sunday morning. He was a teacher at the Hayathul Islam Madrasa in Thottumukkam, under the Kodiyathur grama panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

His colleague, Shahabas Chenappurathu (23), from Kavanoor in Malappuram, remains unconscious and has been shifted to the ICU at the same hospital.

Kunnamangalam police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. “We are completing the necessary formalities and have asked the bus driver to report to the station,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.