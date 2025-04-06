Kozhikode: A madrasa teacher died and his colleague was severely injured in a bike-KSRTC bus collision around midnight on Saturday at Kunnamangalam. The duo was returning from the Madavoor CM Makham Uroos.

The deceased, Mohammed Jaseel Choondamannil (23), a native of Nellikkunnu near Manjeri in Malappuram, died at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Sunday morning. He was a teacher at the Hayathul Islam Madrasa in Thottumukkam, under the Kodiyathur grama panchayat.

His colleague, Shahabas Chenappurathu (23), from Kavanoor in Malappuram, remains unconscious and has been shifted to the ICU at the same hospital.

Kunnamangalam police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. “We are completing the necessary formalities and have asked the bus driver to report to the station,” police said.