Idukki: A tragic fire that claimed the lives of four members of a family in Idukki on Saturday is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, according to preliminary investigations. Authorities believe faulty internal wiring likely triggered the blaze.

The deceased have been identified as Shubha (44), her mother-in-law Ponnamma (65), and Shubha’s two sons, Abhinand (7) and Abhinav (5). Initially, only Abhinav’s body was recovered from the house. The charred remains of the three others were retrieved later.

The fire broke out while the family was asleep. Officials suspect that carbon monoxide poisoning may have rendered them unconscious, leaving them unable to escape. Notably, Abhinav’s body was found in the kitchen, while the other victims were discovered in the bedroom.

Fire and rescue personnel confirmed that the LPG cylinders in the house remained intact, ruling out any explosion as the cause.

A forensic team conducted a detailed examination of the scene. Relatives and residents identified the victims based on jewellery and other personal effects. Inquest procedures for the three newly recovered bodies were completed on-site, and all remains were transferred to Idukki Medical College for autopsies. Abhinav’s body was brought there earlier from Adimali Taluk Hospital.

Two post-mortems were completed by Sunday evening, while the remaining two were scheduled for Monday due to the need for further examination. The family is expected to be laid to rest in their courtyard before noon on Monday.