Alappuzha: A 72-year-old woman was killed after the car in which she was travelling collided with a KSRTC bus at Karuvatta here on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Saraswathi, a native of Alappuzha.

A total of 12 people, including the three passengers in the car sustained injuries in the accident. They were rushed to the Wandanam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The impact of the collision completely destroyed the car. According to Manorama News, fire and rescue personnel had to break open the vehicle to extricate the car’s occupants. Although Saraswathi was taken to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

The car, which reportedly lost control, rammed into the KSRTC bus that was en route to Ernakulam. The accident occurred around 8 am on the National Highway, where road work is currently underway.

Eyewitnesses said the car became lodged under the bus following the crash. The impact caused the bus to lose control and collide with a goods carrier. The driver of the goods carrier was also injured in the incident.