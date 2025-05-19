Man found dead in Nallathanni river in suspected drowning
Adimali: A 30-year-old man was found dead in a river on Monday after reportedly drowning near Karimuttam City in Anakkulam in Idukki district. The deceased has been identified as Satheesh, a native of Anchukudy in Mamalakandam.
The incident occurred in the Nallathanni river, where Satheesh is believed to have been swept away by strong currents while taking a bath. Residents discovered the body and alerted authorities.
Munnar police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
