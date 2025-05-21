Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly woman was stomped to death by her son in Thekkada. The deceased has been identified as Omana (75), a native of Thekkada. Her son, Manikandan, has been taken into custody by the Vattappara police in connection with the incident.

The incident happened around 7 pm when Manikandan began shouting at his mother for not giving him money to retrieve his bike, which had been pawned, and for refusing to transfer property ownership to him, the police said.

He then attacked his mother with the intention to kill her, according to the FIR report. He kicked her twice in her head and continued beating her, causing multiple fractures throughout her body.

Though Omana was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries around midnight. Neighbours informed the police that Manikandan had assaulted his mother previously as well. The police charged Manikandan under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to murder.