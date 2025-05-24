Kottayam: A BSNL mobile tower installed on the fourth floor of the library building at St Thomas College, Pala, collapsed early on Saturday morning due to heavy rain and strong winds. The iron structure, which was mounted on a concrete base, gave way after the concrete weakened and crumbled.

The tower fell in front of the college premises, avoiding any major damage to the building or nearby areas. Fortunately, no one was injured as the incident occurred in the early hours when the college was unoccupied. "The incident happened today early morning due to heavy rain and strong winds. Since it happened at that time nobody was present inside and thankfully no one was hurt," said Thomas Peter, Pala Municipal Chairman

The collapse caused extensive damage to the tower’s signal transmission equipment, cables and other electronic devices. Heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Pala and other areas of Kottayam.