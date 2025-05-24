Thiruvananthapuram: Following gusty winds reaching speeds of 59 kmph that uprooted multiple trees across Thiruvananthapuram, District Collector Anu Kumari on Saturday issued a directive to remove hazardous trees and overhanging branches from both government premises and private properties.

A tree fell near Althara, close to Vellayambalam and Raj Bhavan. Giant trees also came down on the road near the Press Club and within the premises of the Government Medical College Hospital.

The order instructs department heads to urgently identify and cut down trees or branches that pose a threat to life and property, particularly those located near public roads and government buildings. Local self-government bodies have been tasked with ensuring the immediate removal of dangerous branches from areas under their jurisdiction.

Additionally, the heads of local bodies are to issue notices to property owners where hazardous trees or branches are found on private land. If the property owners fail to take timely action, the local authorities are empowered to proceed with the removal and recover the expenses from the concerned individuals.

The directive emphasises the need for proactive measures to avoid accidents during the monsoon season. If a tree requires complete removal, department heads must act based on the decision of a committee comprising the local body secretary, village officer, and forest range officer.

The DDMA has urged swift and coordinated efforts to ensure public safety and minimise the risk posed by unstable trees during adverse weather conditions.