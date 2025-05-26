Thiruvananthapuram: Dismissing reports, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said party's core committee has not taken a decision not to field an NDA candidate for the Nilambur bypolls. however, he said an election to find a representative for seven months is irrelevant.

He also claimed that the BJP was a democratic party and did not have a high command, in an obvious swipe at the Congress. "The party's main goal is the local body elections. No final decision has been made on the Nilambur bypoll in the core committee meeting. The opinions of all leaders will be considered. Nilambur is a constituency where the BJP has not been able to win so far. It is an area with significant minority influence. The election is being held to elect an MLA for only seven months," he told the media on Monday.

"What can an MLA achieve in seven months? The party will consider all these matters. There are many options available, including party candidates, NDA candidates, and independent candidates. We are contesting the election not just to participate but to win. BDJS has performed well in Nilambur before. In that context, the NDA will discuss the matter and decide,” he said.