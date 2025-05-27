Malappuram: Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate in Nilambur, began his election campaign on Tuesday with an emotional tribute at his father's - former Congress leader and state minister Aryadan Mohammed's - grave near the teak plantations of Nilambur. Accompanied by Malappuram DCC President V S Joy and Congress and Muslim League leaders, Shoukath reached the grave at the Mukkatt Valiya Palli (Grand Mosque) in the morning.

Joy said that they will fulfil Aryadan Mohammed and V V Prakash's dream of reclaiming Nilambur. He added that they will work in unison and with full vigour to ensure victory.

Shoukath said that he was seeking votes to continue the work his father initiated. He recalled how his father had brought development to the panchayats in Nilambur, which were once isolated by the Chaliyar River and narrow pathways, by building bridges and roads. Over the past nine years, he said, development in Nilambur has stagnated, and now it’s time for change.

The UDF candidate highlighted the plight of the high-range population who are living in near-hellish conditions due to wild animal attacks that endanger their lives and crops. He emphasised the need to address their suffering and expressed his commitment to working for the welfare of tribal communities and other groups facing hardships.

Before kicking off his campaign, Shoukath paid floral tributes at the memorial of former DCC President V V Prakash at the Edakkara Block Congress Committee office. He also visited the Nilambur Little Flower Forane Church, Chanthakkunnu Marthoma Church, and Chungathara MPM Higher Secondary School.

At noon, Shoukath visited the graves of former Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State Presidents Panakkad Sayid Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal and Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal and offered prayers. He also held a meeting with the Thangal family and IUML leaders.