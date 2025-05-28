Kannur: CPM general secretary M A Baby said the UDF is facing a severe setback and confusion in the context of the Nilambur byelection. He was speaking at the event marking the anniversary of the re-establishment of Congress (Secular).

He said the condition of those standing with the UDF is pitiable. Nilambur is a sitting seat of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), previously held by K Kunhali. “Everyone knows how the Congress candidate was selected. Whether the candidate is truly independent or a party nominee will be explained by party secretary M V Govindan and LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan,” he added.

'Was Op Sindoor effective?'

M A Baby questioned whether Operation Sindoor managed to cause any damage to the attackers in Pahalgam. He criticised that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah was willing to reveal this information. He raised the question while inaugurating the anniversary celebrations of Congress (S)’s re-establishment.

In Pahalgam, terrorists asked people about their religion before killing them. After committing such brutal killings, the terrorists managed to escape safely. They covered a distance of 100 km from the border. How did they manage to escape after the attack? Security forces in Kashmir are under the control of the Centre. What happened in Pahalgam is a blatant security failure.

The Prime Minister skipped the all-party meeting and instead chose to address a public meeting in Bihar. The central government is behaving irresponsibly. A fascist government controlled by the RSS can only act this way. Even in a war-like situation, the Centre took a stance of not accepting chief ministers who are not submissive, he said.