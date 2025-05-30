Kannur: The Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case and sent a notice to the Railway Divisional Manager after a newspaper report that expired soft drinks were served to passengers in the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat (20631) on May 29.



The Commission's judicial member K Baijunath asked the Palakkad Railway Divisional Manager to examine the complaint and submit a report within 15 days. The case will be considered in a sitting to be held at the Kozhikode government guest house on June 26.



The soft drink was manufactured on September 25, 2024, and expired on March 24, 2025. The passengers complained that the catering staff trivialised their complaint.