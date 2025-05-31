Kochi: Two young scientists from Kerala have been selected to attend the One Ocean Science Congress at Nice in France from June 3 to 6. Dr Sudheesh V of Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod and Dr G D Martin from Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will participate in the international conference to be held as a precursor to the UN Ocean Conference 2025 (UNOC3) slated for June 9 to 13.

At the conference, the researchers are scheduled to make a presentation on the scientific observations related to the impact of climate change on India’s coastal areas.

The congress is an important venue to discuss scientific discoveries related to the future of the oceans and suggest policies on the issue. It will be attended by experts working with UNESCO’s international ocean decade project and representatives from academic institutions, research centres and the private sector. Both Sudheesh and Martin have been actively involved in activities related to ocean research for several years and published scientific articles in over 30 international journals.

Sudheesh, who works as a technical officer in Central University of Kerala, was a part of several scientific Indian and international studies on topics such as the chemistry of the waters in the Arabian Sea, Oxygen dynamics and dispersion of greenhouse gases. He was doing research in CUSAT before shifting to CUK. Dr Martin is doing post-doctoral research with the Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala fellowship in CUSAT.

Martin is a native of Angamaly in Ernakulam while Sudheesh hails from Pullur in Kasaragod. They were selected as participants following the proposals they sent along with their academic and research background in the field.