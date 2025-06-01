Nilambur: Advocate Mohan George, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Nilambur byelection, officially joined the party on Sunday. BJP State Secretary Advocate S Suresh presented him with the membership.

Speaking at the function, Suresh accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of leading a government marked by corruption and nepotism. He asserted that the BJP's mission is to bring an end to this misrule and that the traditional UDF-LDF power exchange is now a thing of the past. “Congress has failed to return to power in states where it has remained in opposition for long, and Kerala will be no different,” he added. Suresh said the BJP is committed to building a developed Kerala and a developed Nilambur under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, NDA Vice Chairman and BJP National Executive Committee member Krishnadas described George as a widely respected figure from the high ranges of Nilambur, with over four decades of experience in political, social, and cultural spheres.

Krishnadas emphasised that George’s nomination was unanimously agreed upon after consultations with all NDA constituents, calling him the most qualified and people-oriented candidate for the constituency.

Slamming both the LDF and UDF, Krishnadas said the byelection was triggered by “unethical political deals” after the LDF sidelined P V Anwar despite earlier promises. He accused both fronts of appeasement politics and abandoning farmers and backward communities. The NDA, he said, is contesting the poll with the vision of a “developed Nilambur in a developed Kerala,” under the slogan "With everyone, for everyone."

Criticising the Congress and CPM for their “unholy political alliance,” Krishnadas questioned the consistency of opposition leader V D Satheesan, accusing him of shielding Pinarayi Vijayan from public criticism. He asked whether Satheesan would demand that the Congress expel the CPM from the INDIA bloc. Krishnadas also defended the Centre’s disaster response in Kerala, claiming more funds were provided by the Modi government than the state during the Chooralmala landslide.