Thrissur: The deaths of a mother and daughter in their rented home in Padiyur have been confirmed as homicides, with the postmortem report confirming that both victims were strangled to death. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, Premkumar (45), a native of Ithithanam, Kottayam.

Premkumar was out on bail for murdering his first wife, Vidya, in 2019. He allegedly killed Vidya to pursue a relationship with an old lover.

In the current incident, Mani (74) and her daughter Rekha (43), natives of Vellani in Karalam, were found dead in their home near the Padiyur panchayat office. The duo had been living there for five months. Mani worked as a housemaid in Irinjalakuda, and Rekha had recently married Premkumar at a temple. Rekha’s family claims she was unaware of his criminal past.

The murders came to light after neighbours reported a foul smell. Mani’s eldest daughter, Sindhu, found their bodies in the hall upon forcing open the back door. A threatening letter found in Rekha’s clothes, along with photographs of her with men — including Premkumar and her first husband — pointed to a possible motive rooted in jealousy and suspicion.

Rekha had recently filed a domestic abuse complaint against Premkumar at the Irinjalakuda Women’s Police Station, and the couple had attended a counselling session on June 2. The killings are believed to have occurred shortly after that, with signs suggesting a time gap between the two deaths.

Since the incident, Premkumar’s phone has been switched off, and police suspect he may be attempting to flee the state. A special investigation team led by Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar, IPS, is coordinating the search. Surveillance has been extended to Kottayam and other locations linked to the accused. Authorities have urged the public to immediately report any information about Premkumar’s whereabouts.