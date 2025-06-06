The car in which actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family were travelling met with an accident after the truck in front suddenly switched tracks, Shine’s driver said.

Speaking to Manorama News, the driver Aneesh said, “The car rammed into the lorry. We were going at 80-100 kmph early in the morning”.

Manorama Online reported that Shine’s father, C P Chacko, was seated behind the driver. It is reported that he suffered a serious head injury in the impact of the collision, which led to his death.

Chacko's mortal remains, currently at the Dharmapuri Government Medical College, were handed over to family members after the postmortem. Shine and family will soon return to Thrissur with the mortal remains.

Shine and his family met with an accident at an accident-prone area near Dharmapuri on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway. Shine had resumed shooting after treatment at a deaddiction centre in Thodupuzha. The actor's friends said he was travelling to Bengaluru with his family for further treatment.

According to a Manorama Online report, Shine’s left hand has a fractured bone. While Shine’s mother sustained injuries to her hip, his brother and Aneesh suffered injuries to their hands.