Kochi: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) on Friday said that the capping and plugging of all identified fuel oil tanks on the Liberian-flagged vessel MSC ElSA 3, which sank off the Kerala coast last month, has been completed. No evidence of oil leakage has been detected in the vicinity of the wreck.

In its latest situation report, the DGS noted that while these containment measures have temporarily stabilised the situation, complete risk mitigation will only be achieved once saturation diving operations commence to extract the remaining trapped fuel oil from the vessel.

'Delays in mobilising saturation diving equipment have already pushed back the initial operational timelines,' the report said. The salvors estimate the hot tapping and oil extraction process will take around 24 days, subject to weather conditions.

The DGS has directed salvors to submit two revised schedules — one optimistic assuming favourable weather, and one realistic accounting for monsoon-related disruptions.

The report also mentioned that efforts to recover the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) have so far been unsuccessful, with diving operations to retrieve it set to continue. The SEAMAC III vessel, which has been supporting the diving operations, has returned to Kochi for conversion to saturation diving mode, a process expected to take three days.

On shoreline cleanup efforts, the Marine Emergency Response Centre (MERC) reported that 58 containers have been delivered to port, with an additional small container piece recovered during the day. Hydraulic oil barrels from the wreck have also been secured.

Nurdle recovery continues but remains slow due to wave action depositing more pellets along the shore. A beach-cleaning vacuum unit from Bengaluru is en route for field trials to aid the process.

'The overall volume of nurdles recovered remains significant, requiring sustained large-scale manpower deployment. The International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF) has recommended increasing volunteer engagement to expedite shoreline recovery,' the report said. MERC teams continue daily site-specific cleanup across affected districts.

On Thursday, authorities warned the salvors and vessel owners to begin and complete the oil extraction within 48 hours or face civil and criminal charges.

The MSC ELSA 3 sank approximately 14.6 nautical miles off Thottappally in Alappuzha district while carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. The vessel also held 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Fort Kochi Coastal police registered a case of rash navigation on Wednesday against the ship's owner, captain, and crew. The FIR, lodged, says that the vessel, laden with combustible and explosive materials dangerous to life and property, was handled negligently, resulting in its sinking.