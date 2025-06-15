Thiruvananthapuram: A British F-35 fighter aircraft made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport around 9.30 pm on Saturday. The pilot sought permission to make an emergency landing due to the fuel shortage. The aircraft is currently parked at the bay and awaiting clearance from the central government to refuel.

The F-35B Lightning, operated alongside the Typhoon, is a fifth-generation stealth combat aircraft known for its short take-off and vertical landing capabilities. It supports a range of missions, including precision ground attacks, electronic warfare, surveillance, and air-to-air combat.