Livia Jose, the prime accused in the case where beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny was falsely implicated in a drug case, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). She was earlier held at Mumbai airport and was brought to Thrissur early on Sunday.

Livia's arrest was officially recorded after a four-hour-long interrogation led by VK Raju, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kodungallur, who is also heading the SIT.

During questioning, Livia reportedly confessed that family disputes and allegations made by Sheela about her character were the primary motives behind her desire for revenge. She admitted that she decided to retaliate after hearing an audio message in which Sheela Sunny allegedly made derogatory remarks about her.

Livia further revealed that the conspiracy was planned along with Narayana Das, the first accused and her friend. On February 26, 2023, they took Sheela’s scooter and hid narcotic substances in the vehicle and a bag. Narayana Das was tasked with sourcing original drugs. However, Livia stated that an African national, who provided the LSD stamp, had cheated them with fake drugs.

Livia is expected to be presented before the magistrate in Kodungallur later this evening. While the SIT had earlier summoned Sheela Sunny's daughter-in-law and her parents for questioning, VK Raju clarified that they were found to have no involvement in the incident.