Thiruvananthapuram: A 48-year-old woman, who went missing in Vellarada, was allegedly murdered by her neighbour in Panachamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district. The body of the deceased, identified as Priyamvada, has been recovered from the neighbour’s house.

The police have arrested Vinod (46), the son-in-law of Priyamvada’s neighbour. It is reported that he has confessed to the crime.
Inquest procedures are currently underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sham, a member of Panachamoodu ward, said that the accused’s mother-in-law discovered bloodstains near her home and alerted the priest of a nearby church, who then notified the police.

According to the ward member, financial dealings between the parties are suspected to have led to the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Further details are awaited)

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.