A massive fire broke out at a paint godown in North Chalakkudy early Monday, causing an estimated loss of around ₹5 crore. The warehouse, owned by Martin Ukken, was stocked with highly flammable materials, including paints and thinners.

The blaze was first noticed around 8.00 am by an employee reporting for duty. Fueled by volatile substances, the fire spread rapidly within minutes.

Fire units from Chalakkudy, Pudukad, Irinjalakuda, and Mala rushed to the scene, taking nearly two hours to contain the flames. Local residents assisted initial efforts before the arrival of emergency services.

Efforts to remove stored paint from the lower levels helped limit the damage. Rainfall at the time also aided containment.

There was concern that the fire could spread to a nearby gas godown, but fire personnel safely removed gas cylinders from the premises. Measures were also taken to prevent the fire from affecting adjacent buildings. Fire officials said the exact cause is under investigation and will be confirmed after a detailed probe.