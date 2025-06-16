Kuttikol: Spending a portion of the profit he earns from his teashop to feed stray dogs, pigeons, and other animals, P Devadas of Kuttikol in Kasaragod is setting a unique example of compassion.

His bond with animals began eight years ago, when he started running a small tea stall in front of the Kuttikol panchayat office. Every morning by 7 am, a flock of pigeons gathers in front of his stall, waiting for their share of wheat grains, which Devadas dutifully scatters for them. To meet their needs, he purchases around 60 kg of wheat from the ration shop every month.

But his kindness doesn’t stop with the birds. He also ensures that the stray dogs and cats in the area are fed daily. For many in Kuttikol, the sight of Devadas tending to animals has become a familiar scene.

His wife, Kalyani, stands by his side in this mission of care. The couple has three children: Dhanesh, Nithin, and Hariha Vishnu.