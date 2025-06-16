Vadakkanchery: In protest against the pathetic condition of the Pannalampadam–Koranchira hillside road connecting Kizhakkanchery and Kannambra panchayats, Youth Congress activists under the Kizhakkanchery Mandalam Committee staged a unique demonstration by planting paddy saplings in the potholes.

The protest, in which the activists filled the potholes on the road with soil and planted the saplings in them, took place along the stretch from Valkkulambu to Panamkutty. The protest was inaugurated by C Chandran, president of the Kizhakkanchery Mandalam Congress Committee. Youth Congress Mandalam president Arun Manikyathill presided over the function. Block Congress vice president VJ Joseph, Mahila Congress district secretary Leelamma Joseph, ward president Roy and local leaders including Sunil M Paul, Babu M Paul, K G Pradeep and Beena Arun also participated.

The protestors criticised the local panchayat and ward members for turning a blind eye to the road's condition, which has deteriorated to the point where even walking has become hazardous. The stretch between Panamkutty and Valkkulambu is riddled with massive potholes, making accidents a frequent occurrence. Private buses are reportedly planning to stop services due to the road's state and even autorickshaw drivers are reluctant to operate on the route.

Adding to the woes, thick undergrowth has taken over both sides of the road from Panamkutty to Marygiri and the area is increasingly facing threats from wild elephants.

Although ₹40 lakh was reportedly sanctioned for the reconstruction of the road, no follow-up action has taken place, prompting this symbolic protest. The leaders warned that a larger protest will be staged in front of the panchayat office in the coming days if authorities continue to ignore the issue.