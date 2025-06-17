Two teens killed in jeep-bike collision in Idukki
Idukki: Two 17-year-old boys were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a jeep at Chellarkovil on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased are Shanat Shaiju and Alan K Shibu, of Udayagirimedu, Anakkara.
The accident occurred around 2.30 pm, when a jeep carrying migrant workers from Tamil Nadu collided with the motorcycle they were riding. The jeep was heading to Kambammettu after picking up estate workers. Both victims died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to Puthupally Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Vandanmedu police visited the accident site and have begun further investigations. Following the accident, traffic on the route was partially disrupted for nearly an hour.
