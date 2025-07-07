Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch team questioned Union Minister and Malayalam film actor Suresh Gopi here on Monday as part of the investigation into the alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram in April 2024. The probe team refused to disclose the time and place of the interrogation due to the politically sensitive nature of the case. ADGP H Venkatesh will soon submit a report on the interrogation to the DGP.

Manorama News reported that Suresh Gopi told the probe team he had rushed to the Vadakkumnathan temple premises on Pooram day after being informed by BJP activists about the disruption of the ceremonies.

The Pooram festivities took place in Thrissur while the state was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. Suresh Gopi, who was the BJP candidate for the Thrissur constituency, was present in the cultural capital from the commencement of the Pooram celebrations.

Amid allegations of police high-handedness in the Pooram disruption, the Thrissur East police booked Gopi for arriving at the temple in an ambulance. The case was registered for rash and negligent driving in a public place, as well as for misuse of an ambulance. Offences under Sections 279 and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 179, 184, and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act were filed against him