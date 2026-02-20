The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-41 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – RK 245689

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RL 832012

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RL 332535

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

2048, 2175, 2674, 3474, 3844 4000, 4484, 4498, 5152, 5959 6081, 6630, 7842, 8275, 8586 8669, 8736, 9121, 9901

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1802, 3288, 4199, 4736 5945, 6908

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

1052, 1143, 1437, 1745, 2483, 2557, 2779, 2798, 3187, 3197, 3302, 3470, 3702, 4431, 4658, 4737, 5021, 6188, 6727, 6865, 7106, 7847, 8414, 9195, 9411

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0047, 0124, 0199, 0345, 0474, 0566, 0749 0809, 0865, 0906, 0977, 1279, 1536, 1717 2074, 2198, 2391, 2404, 2451, 2531, 2636 2660, 3064, 3074, 3321, 3514, 3597, 3609 3677, 3707, 3753, 3789, 3797, 4105, 4139 4339, 4405, 4617, 4750, 4942, 5139, 5174 5195, 5384, 5741, 5781, 5825, 5899, 6159 6243, 6342, 6353, 6377, 6556, 7142, 7363 7540, 7704, 7742, 7830, 7855, 7938, 7993 8363, 8412, 8486, 8594, 8624, 8865, 8998 9215, 9225, 9299, 9407, 9808, 9820

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0445, 0466, 0634, 0799, 0940, 1018, 1019, 1036, 1060, 1219, 1321, 1325, 1820, 2058, 2206, 2245, 2255, 2478, 2502, 2510, 2693, 2698, 2775, 2866, 2978, 3060, 3119, 3156, 3233, 3274, 3364, 3378, 3490, 3564, 3575, 3620, 3636, 3806, 3860, 4044, 4088, 4185, 4212, 4292, 4394, 4529, 4897, 5038, 5067, 5160, 5441, 5504, 5546, 5548, 5611, 5904, 6015, 6031, 6053, 6058, 6513, 6553, 7015, 7290, 7368, 7475, 7592, 7810, 7957, 7975, 8122, 8128, 8248, 8340, 8401, 8473, 8490, 8509, 8581, 8620, 8681, 8830, 8968, 9003, 9025, 9061, 9125, 9177, 9533, 9639, 9719, 9844

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.