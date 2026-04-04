The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-748 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KF 265220

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KL 776918

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - KA 435946

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0091, 0646, 1818, 2042, 2435, 2539, 3472, 3530, 3865, 4000, 4519, 5427, 6006, 6605, 6810, 6893, 9121, 9669, 9746

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

4057, 4064, 5383, 7809, 8626, 9465

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0248, 0504, 1128, 1692 2400, 2413, 2521, 2863 4138, 4751, 4914, 5332, 5858, 5862, 6397, 6509 6597, 6783, 7709, 8032 8241, 8299, 9119, 9821, 9886

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0041, 0101, 0196, 0389, 0492, 0588, 0639 0743, 0895, 1002, 1025, 1038, 1091, 1139 1158, 1479, 1601, 1795, 1866, 1867, 1876 2018, 2132, 2291, 2354, 2640, 2979, 3060 3068, 3210, 3252, 3303, 3566, 3767, 4124 4225, 4279, 4537, 4620, 4768, 4777, 5068 5157, 5210, 5286, 5296, 5330, 5400, 5671 5742, 5886, 6164, 6206, 6537, 6827, 6854 6918, 7293, 7588, 8189, 8210, 8240, 8339, 8875, 8928, 8995, 9018, 9089, 9373, 9574, 9725, 9817, 9835, 9850, 9896, 9942

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0021, 0321, 0393, 0643, 0995, 1112, 1169 1250, 1511, 1728, 1783, 1944, 2342, 2424 2582, 2638, 2655, 2703, 2743, 2904, 3055 3089, 3201, 3392, 3441, 3502, 3581, 3796 3853, 3868, 3916, 4017, 4220, 4286, 4346 4366, 4532, 4540, 4552, 4565, 4710, 4749 4826, 5011, 5124, 5177, 5252, 5299, 5375 5574, 5603, 5892, 5905, 5914, 6014, 6062 6388, 6396, 6459, 6821, 6851, 6871, 6947 7253, 7288, 7507, 7606, 7995, 8015, 8020 8120, 8133, 8160, 8370, 8385, 8436, 8529 8629, 8633, 8655, 8659, 8709, 8728, 8978 9234, 9264, 9287, 9395, 9400, 9416, 9517, 9665

Ninth prize: ₹100

0069, 0085, 0088, 0197, 0246, 0360, 0669, 0731, 0739 0807, 0843, 0849, 0899, 1023, 1066, 1136, 1359, 1362 1422, 1458, 1493, 1617, 1719, 1734, 1833, 1834, 1846 1988, 2010, 2077, 2197, 2233, 2235, 2294, 2299, 2388, 2407, 2449, 2463, 2529, 2569, 2695, 2770, 2843, 2897, 3020, 3044, 3064, 3120, 3177, 3213, 3247, 3370, 3466, 3482, 3626, 3679, 3703, 3927, 3948, 4006, 4147, 4151, 4198, 4202, 4316, 4321, 4542, 4549, 4583, 4610, 4713, 4758, 4781, 4787, 4792, 4793, 4840, 4930, 4939, 5051, 5115, 5199, 5426, 5614, 5805, 5881, 5981, 6085, 6223 6227, 6273, 6297, 6555, 6563, 6664, 6735, 6848, 7326 7344, 7360, 7364, 7460, 7477, 7502, 7536, 7623, 7662 7686, 7693, 7695, 7855, 7889, 7920, 7942, 8153, 8159 8182, 8239, 8293, 8379, 8400, 8483, 8555, 8571, 8675 8778, 9191, 9197, 9253, 9311, 9318, 9331, 9356, 9425 9428, 9473, 9506, 9655, 9661, 9664, 9819, 9926, 9975

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.