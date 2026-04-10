Months on, burst pipeline continues to waste water in Thodupuzha
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Thodupuzha: Drinking water continues to flow unchecked along the Thodupuzha–Muvattupuzha road, as a burst pipeline has remained unrepaired for months.
The leak, on the middle of the road at Anakkoodu near Shappumpadi Junction, has persisted as authorities continue to turn a blind eye. A huge stone has been placed over the damaged section to prevent water from spurting upward.
A large quantity of water is being wasted, flowing into a nearby drain, with losses peaking during supply hours. As a result, the amount of water reaching households in the area has come down drastically.
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