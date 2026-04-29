Kozhikode: A habitual offender involved in over 50 theft cases has been arrested in connection with a major burglary at the residence of a cyber forensic expert in the city, police said.

The accused, Anil Kumar (38), a native of Koppa in Shivamogga, Karnataka, popularly known as “Dollar Ani,” was taken into custody along with James (58), a resident of Ambayathode in Kozhikode, who allegedly helped dispose of the stolen gold.

The burglary took place on March 24 at the house of Vinod Bhattathirippad, located near Azhakodi Temple in the city. The accused broke open the front door of the house in the early hours while the family was away and stole approximately 20 sovereigns of gold. Nadakkavu police registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an extensive investigation. Through analysis of CCTV footage and other scientific evidence, the accused was identified as Anil Kumar.

A special investigation team was formed under the direction of District Police Chief Merin Joseph, with operations led by Deputy Commissioner Padam Singh, Town ACP Pramodan KV, and Nadakkavu Inspector Shine.

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Police teams tracked the suspect across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but his transient lifestyle made the arrest challenging. “He frequently moved locations, committing thefts, which made it difficult to trace him,” police officials said.

A breakthrough came after analysing multiple call records and interrogating several persons, which revealed that the suspect was hiding in the Theni region. Police traced him to a colony in Cumbum, but he fled after Tamil Nadu police began searching for him in connection with an assault case.

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“Acting swiftly, our team followed him and managed to apprehend him from Theni town while he was preparing to escape to Coimbatore,” police officials said.

The arrest has also helped solve around eight other cases, including house break-ins reported in Kuttikkattoor and Methottuthazham under the Medical College police station limits, and in Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

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Police said that James, who assisted in selling the stolen gold, is also a repeat offender with more than 30 burglary cases and multiple prison terms.

Efforts are underway to recover the stolen gold. The accused is currently being interrogated in detail.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the accused used the stolen money for substance abuse, gambling, and supplying alcohol and drugs to other criminals,” police officials added.