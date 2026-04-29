Wayanad is projected to remain a UDF stronghold in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with the Manorama News–C Voter exit poll indicating that the Congress-led front is likely to retain its dominance in the district.

Even during the strong LDF wave in the 2021 Assembly elections, the UDF held its ground in Wayanad by winning two of the district’s three seats.

According to the exit poll, the UDF is projected to win between two and three seats in the district this time, while the LDF is expected to secure at most one seat. The BJP-led NDA is unlikely to open its account in Wayanad.

In terms of vote share, the UDF is projected to secure 49 per cent of the votes, significantly ahead of the LDF’s 34 per cent. The NDA is expected to garner 12 per cent vote share, while other candidates could secure up to 5 per cent.

The UDF’s prospects are strengthened by sitting MLAs T Siddique and I C Balakrishnan in Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery, respectively. In Mananthavady, the sitting MLA is CPM's O R Kelu, who is facing a strong contest from Congress candidate Usha Vijayan.

The Manorama News–C Voter exit poll survey offers the first comprehensive snapshot of voter sentiment across the state. The survey, conducted between April 9 and 24, covered 28,848 voters. The sample was carefully designed to reflect Kerala’s demographic and socio-economic diversity, improving the reliability of the projections.

The exit poll outlines the overall political trend in Kerala, with detailed district-wise insights across all 14 districts. It also decodes key battlegrounds, tracks vote share patterns, and indicates public preference for the Chief Minister’s post.

As per Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission of India had prohibited the conduct and publication of exit polls from 7 am on April 9, 2026, to 6.30 pm on April 29, 2026.