As Kerala awaits the verdict of the 2026 Assembly elections, all eyes are on the counting day on May 4, when the fate of candidates across 140 constituencies will be decided. The Election Commission of India will begin counting at 8 am, with early trends expected within a couple of hours and final results likely by the afternoon or evening. From live result links and counting schedules to exit poll predictions and past trends, here’s everything you need to track the Kerala election results 2026 in real time.

Kerala Assembly Election Results: Date and Time

Date: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Time: 8 am

Counting day arrangements

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.

Locations: Counting will be held at 140 centres across 43 locations.

Manpower: A total of 15,465 personnel have been deployed, including 140 Returning Officers and 4,208 micro observers.

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The process:

Postal ballots first: Counting will begin at 8 am with postal ballots.

Counting will begin at 8 am with postal ballots. EVM counting: Up to 14 Electronic Voting Machines will be used per centre for counting rounds.

Up to 14 Electronic Voting Machines will be used per centre for counting rounds. VVPAT verification: VVPAT slips will be counted in five randomly selected booths per constituency. In case of any discrepancy, VVPAT slips will be treated as final.

Exit poll predictions 2026

Exit polls point to a tight contest in Kerala, where the majority mark is 71 seats. Most projections give a slight edge to the United Democratic Front, indicating a possible return to the state’s traditional alternating power pattern.

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According to the Manorama News–C Voter exit poll, the United Democratic Front is projected to win 82–94 seats. The ruling Left Democratic Front is expected to secure 44–56 seats, while the NDA may open its account with 1–3 seats.

Past results: a look back at 2021

In 2021, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the Left Democratic Front to a historic consecutive victory, the first time a front retained power in Kerala in over 40 years.

LDF: 99 seats (45.3% vote share)

99 seats (45.3% vote share) UDF: 41 seats (39.4% vote share)

41 seats (39.4% vote share) NDA: 0 seats (11.3% vote share)

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Guidelines for party agents and candidates

The ECI has issued strict instructions for those present in counting halls:

Identification: Counting agents must wear ID cards and submit Form 18 to the Returning Officer at least one hour before counting begins.

Counting agents must wear ID cards and submit Form 18 to the Returning Officer at least one hour before counting begins. Secrecy: Compliance with Section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, is mandatory.

Compliance with Section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, is mandatory. Prohibitions: No one is allowed to touch EVMs. Union and state ministers cannot act as counting agents due to security protocols.

No one is allowed to touch EVMs. Union and state ministers cannot act as counting agents due to security protocols. Security: Entry will be restricted to authorised personnel with valid passes. Any disorderly conduct will lead to immediate removal.

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: official links

ECI Website: The results can be accessed on the official Election Commission of India website: https://www.eci.gov.in/

The results can be accessed on the official Election Commission of India website: https://www.eci.gov.in/ Voter Helpline app: For users on the go, the ECI offers a mobile app Voter Helpline on Android and iOS. The app has a dedicated “Results” section with real-time updates synced with the ECI website.

For users on the go, the ECI offers a mobile app Voter Helpline on Android and iOS. The app has a dedicated “Results” section with real-time updates synced with the ECI website. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala: The state-level portal provides detailed, Kerala-specific data and updates. Website: https://ceo.kerala.gov.in

Onmanorama will also bring you the latest updates, key trends, and final results as they are announced. Please visit our homepage for live constituency- and party-wise updates on the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.