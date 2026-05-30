The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-755 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KU 144057

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KZ 918886

Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KP 362272

Fourth prize: ₹5,000

0696, 0920, 1209, 1618, 2054 2466, 2803, 4690, 5697, 5816 6025, 6163, 6352, 6463, 6527 6877, 7448, 8429, 9532

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1976, 3696, 4102, 7184, 8266, 8906

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0278, 0564, 1857, 2082 2705, 3266, 3379, 4216 4574, 4820, 5053, 5195 5390, 5428, 5457, 5648 6209, 6728, 7362, 8713 8960, 8961, 9105, 9357, 9369

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0045, 0052, 0358, 0465, 0481, 0525, 0532 0664, 0735, 0782, 0912, 0923, 1001, 1035, 1149, 1498, 1591, 1652, 1671, 1825, 2069, 2474, 2520, 2599, 2667, 2711, 3032, 3124, 3492, 3671, 3885, 3911, 4008, 4464, 4657, 4808, 4831, 4868, 4903, 4930, 4984, 5276, 5324, 5332, 5398, 5667, 5769, 5821, 6445, 6618, 6799, 6851, 7119, 7121, 7381, 7695, 7753, 8040, 8136, 8189, 8377, 8479, 8500, 8627, 8684, 8740, 9048, 9072, 9261, 9470, 9542, 9609, 9661, 9686, 9720, 9956

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0105, 0121, 0211, 0255, 0306, 0447, 0509, 0549, 0703, 0775, 0956, 1102, 1105, 1253 1356, 1360, 1519, 1525, 1547, 1582, 2176, 2463, 2480, 2544, 2887, 2932, 2978, 3044, 3086, 3159, 3221, 3310, 3329, 3332, 3350, 3520, 3766, 4015, 4044, 4374, 4466, 4614, 4685, 4853, 4981, 5231, 5439, 5461, 5466, 5561, 5631, 5666, 5704, 5750, 5855, 5860, 6201, 6345, 6621, 6868, 6936, 6942, 6969 7135, 7404, 7561, 7580, 7703, 7785, 7942 8310, 8426, 8430, 8532, 8540, 8606, 8651 8723, 8931, 9086, 9350, 9409, 9452, 9511 9589, 9594, 9657, 9706, 9805, 9873, 9900, 9961

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.