The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-55 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – RJ 587609

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RC 541496

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RK 893093

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

0014, 0806, 2140, 2527, 3314 3871, 4023, 4378, 4998, 5162 5319, 6017, 6295, 7942, 7975, 8989, 9377, 9645, 9837

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

3401, 4668, 6068, 6454, 6969, 9456

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0210, 0810, 0916, 1048 1283, 2125, 2366, 2842 3226, 3369, 3586, 4791, 5670, 6041, 6404, 7214, 7775, 8456, 8527, 8656, 9261, 9264, 9321, 9680, 9731

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0041, 0087, 0178, 0223, 0742, 0749, 0817 0977, 1116, 1129, 1312, 1316, 1481, 1497 1822, 2154, 2172, 2618, 2746, 2867, 3353 3359, 3386, 3824, 3874, 4061, 4157, 4279 4379, 4433, 4492, 4578, 4688, 5261, 5299 5404, 5576, 5748, 5759, 5964, 6102, 6176 6225, 6296, 6335, 6641, 6718, 6973, 7344 7358, 7460, 7474, 7641, 7671, 7693, 7803 7827, 7919, 7985, 8110, 8252, 8473, 8494 8592, 8608, 9092, 9103, 9191, 9306, 9343 9397, 9560, 9743, 9847, 9873, 9893

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0083, 0094, 0202, 0221, 0245, 0357, 0436 0492, 0552, 0586, 0850, 0873, 1079, 1381 1512, 1753, 1942, 1949, 1950, 1968, 2003 2043, 2221, 2297, 2309, 2459, 2581, 2655 2718, 3213, 3272, 3332, 3367, 3412, 3464 3538, 3664, 3710, 3739, 3787, 3829, 3862 4016, 4079, 4240, 4592, 4610, 4620, 4797 4919, 5137, 5315, 5317, 5489, 5504, 5586 5646, 5725, 5770, 5829, 5854, 6076, 6152 6258, 6407, 6479, 6562, 6617, 6625, 6761 6812, 7224, 7423, 7433, 7479, 7486, 7750 7799, 8001, 8031, 8207, 8319, 8406, 8434 8495, 8553, 8937, 9304, 9311, 9481, 9567, 9915

Ninth prize: ₹100

0006, 0007, 0019, 0100, 0103, 0179, 0225, 0248, 0386 0507, 0527, 0555, 0686, 0909, 0963, 1084, 1142, 1162 1191, 1445, 1457, 1579, 1650, 1681, 1799, 1842, 1852 1854, 2070, 2119, 2160, 2314, 2353, 2435, 2558, 2876 2945, 3062, 3343, 3385, 3592, 3708, 3716, 3755, 3801 3866, 3875, 3938, 4208, 4267, 4276, 4311, 4348, 4377 4391, 4421, 4487, 4511, 4512, 4514, 4544, 4698, 4740 5009, 5025, 5047, 5149, 5174, 5335, 5433, 5495, 5500 5831, 5898, 5960, 6000, 6028, 6116, 6146, 6174, 6259 6285, 6292, 6382, 6385, 6388, 6527, 6658, 6688, 6691 6738, 6811, 6823, 6899, 6906, 6958, 7060, 7103, 7245 7442, 7505, 7758, 7760, 7816, 7850, 7879, 7934, 8014 8096, 8330, 8339, 8345, 8413, 8474, 8544, 8691, 8763 8850, 8945, 8987, 8992, 9022, 9026, 9048, 9112, 9132 9240, 9298, 9353, 9380, 9408, 9411, 9428, 9431, 9525 9526, 9550, 9739, 9758, 9788, 9851, 9857, 9858, 9990

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.