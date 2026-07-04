Kerala lottery Karunya KR-760 result today 04/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KF 342721 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-760 draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore before tax deductions.
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Winners must claim prizes within 30 days of the draw date by verifying their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette.
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First and second prize winners need to surrender their tickets in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or submit claims through designated banks with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-760 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KF 342721
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KK 606855
Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KC 669067
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0980, 2219, 2381, 3792, 4214, 4542, 5072, 5794, 5823, 5897, 6988, 7106, 7117, 7233, 8065, 8761, 8781, 8958, 9323
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
3025, 3314, 3973, 5040, 5444, 9479
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0003, 0746, 1209, 1585, 1934, 2444, 2530, 3366, 3415, 5032, 5126, 5186, 5665, 5724, 5991, 6210, 6718, 7200, 7330, 7767, 7821, 8079, 8088, 9211, 9227
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0059, 0204, 0230, 0345, 0405, 0653, 1032, 1244, 1434, 2066, 2073, 2139, 2174, 2185, 2190, 2283, 2366, 2385, 2544, 2617, 2764, 2871, 2884, 3321, 3355, 3399, 3445, 3448, 3558, 3561, 3681, 3871, 3925, 3981, 4213, 4239, 4316, 4356, 4374, 4445, 4458, 4517, 4693, 4816, 4828, 4851, 4856, 4865, 5477, 5481, 5518, 5661, 6012, 6225, 6263, 6559, 6615, 6738, 7295, 7549, 7599, 8067, 8095, 8139, 8179, 8612, 8675, 8909, 9063, 9064, 9072, 9092, 9268, 9329, 9546, 9741
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-59 result 03.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.
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