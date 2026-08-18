Kochi: Tensions escalated at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE) on Tuesday as students intensified their protest over the suicide of Michi Marpu, 20, a third-year B.Tech student from Arunachal Pradesh, with a massive sit-in outside the principal’s office eventually forcing the college management to agree to formal negotiations.

Michi, who had come to Kerala on a central government scholarship, allegedly experienced severe mental distress after being declared ineligible to progress to the fifth semester because he had not secured the minimum credits prescribed under the autonomous college’s regulations. He later died by suicide at his rented house on Sunday.

The students’ agitation centred on the college’s autonomous credit norms. They alleged that while Kerala Technological University (KTU), under its 2024 regulations, had relaxed the minimum credit requirement to 18 following post-pandemic government directions, MA College continued to enforce a 22-credit requirement for fifth-semester registration. Students who failed to meet the threshold were given a year back and allegedly denied access to classes and hostel facilities. Students said around 21 others are currently in a similar situation. They alleged that Michi had approached the principal and his faculty advisor for more than one-and-a-half months seeking relief, but received no favourable response.

On Tuesday, the protests began outside the college gates amid torrential rain, with hundreds of students holding up their identity cards and raising slogans demanding accountability. Tensions rose after the college authorities closed the gates and deployed police and barricades.

Students hold placards demanding justice for Michi Marpu. Photo: Special Arrangement.

A confrontation was narrowly avoided when protesting students blocked the vehicle of college secretary Winny Varghese at the entrance. Varghese eventually got out of the vehicle and entered the campus on foot under police escort.

“The faculties barged out from here like kings, pushing and stepping right over the students, including girls. Now the police tell us only five or six can enter, or else cases will be filed against everyone. To protest in front of the college where we study, why are police and armed forces being deployed?” a protesting student said.

Another student alleged that the college had failed to meaningfully engage with Michi’s family.

“Apart from putting up a random Instagram post, the college has not reached out to Michi's parents, offered compensation, or co-operated with an inquiry. His parents stated that had they known earlier, they would have called him home. This failure cost a human life,” the student said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the management issued an internal circular announcing several measures, including reducing the Save A Year (SAY) re-examination fee from ₹6,000 to ₹1,000 per paper, allowing students who missed Semester 5 registration to attend classes from August 18, and setting up sick rooms and counselling facilities.

Students, however, dismissed the circular as an “AI-generated eyewash”, alleging that it lacked an official signature or college seal. They also objected to the absence of an assurance that protesting students would not face any disciplinary action.

“In the report, they said rest rooms would be increased. Why increase rest rooms? We never asked for that! They deliberately dropped the clause guaranteeing no victimisation against students,” another student said.

Later, in a communication to parents, the college defended its autonomous regulations, stating that the standard B.Tech degree under KTU requires 160-167 credits, while MA College had fixed a total requirement of 180 credits to provide greater opportunities for students seeking higher education in foreign universities. Accordingly, the minimum credit requirements for registration to the third and fourth years were fixed at 22 and 45, respectively.

Later, MACE principal Bos Mathew Jos addressed the media along with police and announced that the college would fully cooperate with the police investigation into Michi’s death. He also said the college Grievance Committee would conduct an internal inquiry and that strict action would be taken against any faculty member or official found guilty.

The management also said they would conduct an official condolence meeting and a general body meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA). The principal also assured a complete waiver of punitive or legal action against protesting students, and said a decision on financial assistance or compensation for the bereaved family would be taken after the funeral.

However, the assurances failed to pacify the protesters. Describing the principal’s statement as a one-way communication and an evasive tactic, students broke through the main gate, entered the administrative corridor and began an indefinite sit-in outside the principal’s office.

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KSU State President Aloshious Xavier, who joined the agitation, accused the management of disregarding government intervention on the credit issue.

“When the Kerala government intervened to freeze credit norms, this management acted as if they were above the government. No management has the right to deny students access to their own college,” he said.

With the campus effectively paralysed and police led by Muvattupuzha DySP maintaining a heavy presence, the management finally agreed to hold formal talks with the protesters.

A delegation of 20 student representatives, along with youth leaders from the KSU and DYFI, entered negotiations with principal Bos Mathew and other management representatives. The talks aimed to produce an officially signed, binding resolution to the students’ demands.