Facebook India's public policy head Ankhi Das quits

Ankhi Das, Facebook's Public Policy Director for India, South & Central Asia, is seen on her Facebook page in this illustration picture taken August 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: Ankhi Das, Facebook's head of public policy who was in the eye of storm over alleged bias in blocking of hate content on the social media platform, has quit the company.

"Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years," Ajit Mohan, Managing Director India of Facebook, said in an e-mailed statement.
The move comes days after she was questioned by the Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

India is the biggest market for Facebook in terms of its users.

Last month, Ajit Mohan had appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on the alleged misuse of social media platforms.

The panel had called Facebook to hear about a report published in the Wall Street Journal claiming that the social media platform ignored applying its hate-speech rules in India.

