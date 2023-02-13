Malayalam
LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive, says Nedumaran

Published: February 13, 2023 01:42 PM IST
Prabhakaran was pronounced dead in the ethnic war by Sri Lankan military in May 2009. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Chennai: Tamil Nationalist Movement (TNM) leader P Nedumaran claimed on Monday that Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is still alive.

Nedumaran, who was speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, said that the outlawed leader will appear in public at the right time.

He also claimed that Prabhakaran is doing well, his family is in touch with him and he is revealing it with Prabhakaran's family's permission. Prabhakaran was pronounced dead in the ethnic war by Sri Lankan military in May 2009. 

Reading out a statement at the press meet, Nedumaran said that the revelation is made now considering the Sinhalese protest against Mahinda Rajapaksa, but added he is not aware of Prabhakaran's present location.

