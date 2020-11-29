{{head.currentUpdate}}

India concede three successive 100-plus opening stands in ODIs for first time

On a roll
Aaron Finch, left, and David Warner provided Australia a solid platform in the second ODI. Photo: AFP
India conceded 100-plus opening partnerships in three consecutive ODIs for the first time in their 978-match history on Sunday.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and David Warner brought up their second successive century stand in the second ODI at the SCG. The two put on 142.

Finch and Warner had amassed 156 in the opening match at the same venue on Friday.

The Kiwi opening pair of Martin Guptill and Heny Nicholls had added 106 in the third and final ODI against India at Mount Maunganui in February.

India lost the three-match series 0-3 in New Zealand.

