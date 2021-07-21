Well done DC & Surya, says Kohli after India's thrilling series win

India's regular captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav after the Men in Blue won the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a thrilling three-wicket win the second match on Tuesday night.

Kohli, who is away in England with the Indian Test team, lauded Chahar and Suryakumar after the two starred in the victory. Suryakumar made a fine 53 in just his second ODI, while Chahar showed his all-round prowess with an unbeaten 69 to take India home in the company of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out). The two added 84 for the unbeaten eighth wicket to script a stunning turnaround after the Lankans looked all set to level the series.

"Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure," tweeted Kohli.

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan is leading India in Lanka.