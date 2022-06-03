Hardik Pandya has become a four-dimensional player: More

New Delhi: Former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More showered praise on Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, saying the star all-rounder has now become a "four-dimensional" cricketer.



Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the new franchise, Titans picked Pandya via the draft and named him captain of the side. However, there were doubts over his bowling fitness as well as captaincy skills, given that he had led only once in senior cricket previously.



But, Pandya put an end to all such doubts with his heroics with both bat and ball and under his captaincy Titans became champions.



"The best moment for me in IPL 15 was the way Gujarat Titans played cricket. It was outstanding. And especially Hardik becoming a captain and lifting the trophy, his personal performance was equally brilliant. Going from Mumbai Indians to Gujarat Titans it's not that easy to go and lead the new team and straightaway win the championship," More told SG Podcast.



Recalling Pandya's younger days, the former chairman of selectors said there was "hunger in his eyes”.



"He wanted to play the sport. Krunal Pandya (his elder brother) had joined my academy and Hardik used to hang around. He used to keep running behind the nets and catching the ball. That is when I told Krunal to bring him to nets as well and that's when I saw hunger in his eyes.



For me, Hardik was a young kid, who wanted to perform all the time. I believe he is a four-dimensional player now. Earlier he was a three-dimensional player because he is bowler, batter and a fielder but now he is captain as well. So you feel proud that you have such a talented cricketer in the national side," said More.

