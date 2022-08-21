Really enjoyed keeping and contributing to the win: Sanju Samson

Man-of-the-match Sanju Samson said he enjoyed keeping wickets and contributing with the bat after India's five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second One-Day International at Harare on Saturday.

"Feels good to spend time in the middle. I took three catches but I missed a stumping too; as keepers we're used to listening to things we didn't do well," said Sanju, who scored an unbeaten 43 and took India home.

"I really enjoyed keeping and contributing to the win. In this match the fast bowlers picked the length much quicker and I really enjoyed keeping,” added Sanju.