Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket with children in temple complex | Video

IANS
Published: June 06, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram.(photo:Instagram)
Venkatesh Iyer shared the video on Instagram. Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer played cricket with children in traditional attire in a temple in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The 28-year-old paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala in Kanchipuram to interact with the young students and couldn't resist himself and joined them in a cricket session.

Taking to Instagram, Iyer shared a video where he was seen playing cricket with young Veda Pathshala students.

"The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "Kids sure had a dream come true moment" while another said: "What an inspiration of this generation youngsters Well done man @venkatesh.iyer2512"

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Iyer scored 404 runs in 14 matches, which included a century and two half-centuries.

Despite his good performances, KKR fell short in their bid to secure a place in the playoffs.

