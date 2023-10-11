Malayalam
Records galore for Rohit Sharma

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2023 07:21 PM IST Updated: October 11, 2023 07:56 PM IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma plays a pull shot. Photo: AFP/Money Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma went on a record-breaking spree during the ICC World Cup match against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Rohit first became the batter with the most number of sixes in international cricket. The elegant right-hander went past former West Indies opener Chris Gayle's tally of 553 with his third six of the match.

Rohit then notched up the fastest World Cup ton by an Indian as he brought up his hundred off 63 balls. He bettered Kapil Dev's record (off 72 balls) against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

It was Rohit's seventh World Cup ton going past the joint record he held with Sachin Tendulkar. 

Tendulkar scored six hundreds from 44 innings spread over six World Cups, while Rohit has seven from 19 innings across three editions. 

Rohit also achieved the milestone of 1,000 World Cup runs during the course of his knock. 

Rohit is the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (2278), Virat Kohli (1115) and Sourav Ganguly (1006 ) to reach the milestone.

