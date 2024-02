Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced the birth of their second child.

The star couple has said the boy child was born on February 15. They have named the boy 'Akaay'. The couple's first child was born on January 11, 2021. She is named Vamika.

India cricketer Virat and Bollywood actor Anushka have been together since 2013 and the duo is called by the moniker 'Virushka'. Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017.