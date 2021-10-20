ISL: Ather Energy joins Kerala Blasters as official partner

Ather Energy has joined Kerala Blasters FC as an official partner for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Ather Energy is India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer and leading EV two-wheeler manufacturer.

“We are delighted to step into the second year of partnership with a dynamic brand like Ather. They have been at the forefront of India’s EV transformation and we look forward to further contributing to this transformation and driving awareness about sustainable consumption. Together, I am sure we will continue to build an association that helps us both set a benchmark in our respective fields," said Kerala Blasters Director Nikhil Bhardwaj.

Commenting on the association Nilay Chandra, VP, Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy said: "It gives us immense pleasure to extend our support to Kerala Blasters FC as its associate partner for the second consecutive year. The ISL is one of India's largest sporting leagues, and football is deeply ingrained in Keralites' hearts. Kerala has shown tremendous consumer demand and is an important market for us. The new age consumer is beginning to encourage domestic football matches, and we are pleased to be a part of the growth of a sport in the country.”

The ISL 2021-22 season kicks off in Goa on November 19 with Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan.