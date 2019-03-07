Malayalam
Guess why Thala Ajith's son Aadvik dressed up as an IAF pilot on his 4th birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 07, 2019 10:58 AM IST Updated: March 07, 2019 11:26 AM IST

Tamil stars Ajith Kumar and Shalini recently celebrated their son Aadvik's fourth birthday and threw a grand party at Leela Palace in Chennai. 

The photographs from the party has now surfaced online and is trending. Surprisingly, Aadvik was seen dressed up as an IAF pilot. And Twitter has applauded the celeb family for their loving gesture to Abhinandan Varthaman, wing commander in the Indian Air Force, who was captured by the Pakistan army and sent back to India. Reportedly, the little boy was styled by popular designer Sidney Sladen and he himself had shared the photos on social media.

Going by the pics, the birthday party also had installations of plane and helipad giving the true feeling of being part of airforce team.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's son Aadvik, fondly called Kutty Thala by the fans of Ajith, was born on March 2, 2015. The star couple also has an 10-year old daughter Anoushka.

