Prithviraj admits his daughter's English is way better than his at 5!

Prithviraj is passionate about movies and when it comes to family matters, he's been an admirable family man as well.

Even while he was away in Jordan for the shoot of Aadujeevitham, he had been posting about how he was missing his family and and yearning to meet his wife and daughter. His daughter Alankrita too had been waiting for his daddy and recently little Ally surprised her father with a special present on the occasion of Father's Day.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon's little miss sunshine made a cute card for him. The actor, who was obviously overwhelmed, shared the picture and talked about his daughter's lovely gesture.

She's been seeing me low for a few days and said she was waiting for Father's Day to make me a "present". PS: Watch out. Her English is way better than mine was at 5!', wrote Prithviraj on his post.

Interestingly, his words about her English caught the attention of many. Prithviraj Sukumaran's proficiency in English is often much-talked about. The actor has been trolled a few times for using complex words.

The little star Alankrita was born on 8 September 2014.

The actor did his schooling in Chennai and later got a Bachelor's degree from Australia. Meanwhile, his wife Supriya Menon was a reporter with the BBC. Supriya is now currently co-producing movies under the banner of Prithviraj Productions along with her husband.