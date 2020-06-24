Eureka! Big B finds Hindi word for 'mask'

Amid Coronavirus pandemic and post lockdown, sanitizers and face masks have turned out to be an integral part of our lives.

And now, Amitabh Bachchan has shared some interesting trivia about masks.

Do you know what is the Hindi word for mask? If not, you can check out Big B's new Instagram post!

Amitabh shared a picture of himself wearing a Gulabo Sitabo-themed face mask and wrote, “Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Bohot parishram ke baad, mask ka anuvaad mil gaya (Found it! Found it! Found it! After a lot of effort, I found the Hindi term for mask). After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of ‘MASK’, in Hindi : nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika.”

Fans were stumped by the complex term. “Are sir itna bhayankar naam kaise yaad hoga (Sir, how will we remember such an intimidating term)?,” one Instagram user asked.

“Sir will that be next KBC question,” asked another.

On work front, Amitabh was earlier seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and fetched positive reviews.