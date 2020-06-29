{{head.currentUpdate}}

Three-in-one! Sukumaran family over the generations in this pic

sukumaran-family-prithviraj-indrajith
Spending quality time with family is important, particularly during stressful periods. How can we make weekends feel fulfilling under coronavirus lockdown?
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Hope I make you proud: Prithviraj on father Sukumaran's death anniversary

Supriya Menon recently shared a pic that defines the 'perfect family weekend'. Sharing the pic that shows brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith bonding over with each other along with their daughters, she captioned it by writing, '3 generations. Family weekend. #Brothers&TheirDaughters😊#Prithvi&Ally#Indran& Nachu' (sic.).

The pic also has late actor Sukumaran's photo too in the centre.

Looks like, post the lockdown, celebs have been finding time for their families. Prithviraj, who returned from Jordan last month, had been setting a great example by making use of his time, right from quarantine period to bonding with family.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran, the actor-brothers, are all set to share the screen once again, in the upcoming movie Ayalvaashi. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Irshad Parari, is expected to start rolling in September 2020.

