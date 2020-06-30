Lakshmi Ramakrishnan calls #VanithaPeterpaulWedding 'a blunder', Vanitha says her marriage not a public issue

Looks like Vanitha Vijayakumar's wedding with Peter Paul has ignited a discussion among netizens. After Peter Paul's first wife filed a complaint, social media has been abuzz with reports of his wedding with Vanitha.

Television anchor and actress Lakshmi Ramakrishnan took to Twitter and stated that she was shocked to know that Peter remarried Vanitha without getting a divorce.

“I just watched the news!! The man is already married and having two kids, not divorced!!! How can someone with education and exposure make such a blunder?!! Shocked!!! Why did the first wife wait till the #VanithaPeterpaulWedding got over, why didn’t she stop it?,” she asked.

Talking about Vanitha, Lakshmi added, "I actually was hoping, she settles down well in this relationship, she has gone through tough times and has been vocal about her experiences. Everyone wanted her to be happy, but sad that she didn’t look into this part!!!..Unless women understand the true meaning of #Empowerment nothing is going to change! #Disgusting" (sic.)

For the unversed, Peter’s first wife, Elizabeth Helen alleged that Peter has not taken a divorce from her, though they are separated for the past seven years. The couple has two children, too.

Soon after, Vanitha too took to Twitter and disapproved of Lakshmi's comments. Slamming Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Vanitha wrote, "Thank you for your concern ...I am very well.educated and legally knowledgeable...I can handle my life as I always have fine.without anyones support...BTW I don't need u to.approve or support my decisions...kindly stay away its not a public issue..its not ur show keep ur business with the poor innocent public who become scape goat in ur show where you act as a judge to.make money ..you have no business to.comment.. Take of ur life...good luck to u...emove ur tweet and for once mind ur own business..ur not in #biggboss show or ur nonsense family spoiling shows.” (sic.)

Vanitha further added, "You are not legal counsel or authorized to discuss other people personal in any public platform.the woman who is involved has a family who she lives with past 7 years who will ensure her safety and security.you stop poking ur nose please..If you really had concern you should have called me or DM me.instead of using this situation for your antics and publicity...As I told u already this is not ur show.I am knowingly or unknowingly involved we will sort it out.we don't need ur voluntary moral policing."

Explaining the entire situation and supporting her husband, Vanitha said, "There are always 2 sides to a story.especially in a dispute between a couple.just because one person chose to suddenly grab limelight and speak utter rubbish it doesn't become a true story.just because one person is decent enough to respect the children privacy and doesn't open...Up and talk openly doesn't mean they are a wrong person.let the law takes its course.u and I are mere spectators and have no right to comment...Do u know why 2 people get separated or divorced. It is not your business to be concerned in any way as your not involved in this are all.I myself am not interfering in their personal.kindly mind your own business and keep your concerns regarding someone you hardly know to urself.”

However, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan after Vanitha's tweets withdrew her remarks. Though she did not delete the tweets, Lakshmi asked everyone to stop discussing about it.

"Can we stop discussing #VanithaPeterpaulWedding pls... I tweeted my opinion because of the need to raise voice against remarriage without legal divorce. When I touch upon a more important issue like abuse, rape or the recent death of father & son, I don’t get so much response!” (sic.)

Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot to VFX technician Peter Paul at her residence on Saturday, 27 June.